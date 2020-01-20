Kellyanne Conway Claims MLK Would Be Against Trump Impeachment

Top White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday responded to a question on how the president is observing Martin Luther King Day by claiming the civil-rights leader would oppose the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you the president is preparing for Davos and agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for, and agreed with for many years—including unity and equality, and he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point,” she said at the White House.

“I’ve held my opinion on it for a very long time, but when you see the articles of impeachment that came out, I don’t think it was Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged bribery, extortion, high crimes and misdemeanors,” Conway continued. “And I think that anybody who cares about ‘and justice for all’ on today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that the president will have a full-throttle defense on the facts, and everybody should have that. I, this morning, was reading some of the lesser-known passages by Dr. King and I appreciate the fact that we as a nation respect him by giving him his own day, and I’m happy to share a birthday with this day.”