Kellyanne Conway Massively Inflates Trump’s Church Crowd

It appears crowdflation and alternative facts are once again tools in Trumpworld’s arsenal.

Kellyanne Conway tried to draw some distinction between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, noting that Trump was making outreaches to Black voters.

“You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people at a Black church,” she told Bartiromo.

However, what Conway failed to note was that Trump did not speak to 8,000 people nor was the majority of the crowd Black when Trump spoke at 180 Church in Detroit on Saturday.

A Reuters report noted that the crowd was a diverse mixture of white and Black attendees and “numbered in the hundreds, not thousands, and some attendees said they had just happened upon the scene by chance.” The report also said that the event was not at capacity once it started.

Footage shared online showed a crowd that appeared to be in the low hundreds. Several pews were packed with white attendees.