Kellyanne Conway Meets With Prosecutors Probing Trump’s Porn Star Payout
HEATING UP
Kellyanne Conway met with New York prosecutors this week as the investigation into whether former president Donald Trump misclassified an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign escalates. Conway, Trump’s campaign manager during the election’s home stretch, was seen by New York Times reporters entering the Manhattan district attorney’s office Wednesday. She is the latest and most high-profile witness to meet with prosecutors as DA Alvin Bragg weighs an indictment against Trump. Trump’s fixer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 election. When Trump paid him back, the Trump Organization classified the payment as a legal expense. In New York, falsifying business records can be a crime, and if it were done to cover up an election law violation, it could be prosecuted as a felony. Conway delivered the message to Cohen that Trump’s payment had been made, Cohen wrote in his 2020 memoir. The investigation, one of three active investigations that could lead to an indictment of the former president, isn’t yet complete. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and continues to deny he had an affair with Daniels.