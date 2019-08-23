CHEAT SHEET
Kellyanne Conway: Mike Pence ‘Will Be on the Ticket, Promise’
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway reportedly took a moment out of her speech at a Tampa “Women for Trump” rally on Thursday night to note that Vice President Mike Pence is a good friend and “will be on the ticket [in 2020], promise.” The Tampa Bay Times reports that the comment came unprompted. Her comment comes after former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley sparked confusion earlier this week with a tweet calling for an end to “false rumors,” apparently about Pence, even though there had been no recent rumors. “Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support,” Haley wrote. Many took Haley’s comment as a response to speculation a few months back that President Trump might replace Pence on the 2020 ticket with Haley.
After her brief mention of Pence, Conway went on to reject the notion that supporting Trump was a betrayal of feminism, saying, “I’m sick and tired of hearing about women’s issues, which is just a euphemism for abortion. All issues are women’s issues.” Trump wasn’t at the event, but he did call in to say it would be “a very, very bad day for the country,” if he were to lose to the Democratic competition. He also said that he is “doing great with women despite the fake news.”