Kellyanne Conway lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both to press gathered outside the White House and during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday morning. According to Conway, at Wednesday’s contentious meeting with President Trump, Pelosi told her, “I talk to the president, I don’t talk to staff.” On Fox, the White House counselor shot back by saying, “Let’s face it, she’s the sixth most rich member of Congress, she treats everybody like they’re her staff. She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist and I’m not.” Conway then claimed that she told Pelosi to her face, “How very pro-woman of you, per usual.” Asked to respond to Conway’s remarks on Thursday, Pelosi said, “I’m not going to talk about her.”