Kellyanne Conway: Pelosi Changed Her Mind on Impeachment Inquiry Because She Gave in to ‘Men Around Her’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed Friday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi changed her mind about embracing impeachment because she was intimidated by “the men around her.” “Nancy Pelosi finally capitulated to her angry mob,” Conway told reporters. “She does the worst thing a woman in power can do, which is she just changes her mind because the men around her said, ‘change your mind. We need an impeachment.’ She did that without seeing the transcript of the call, the memo of the call.” Conway questioned why Pelosi had first said there needed to be an “investigation first” before announcing a formal impeachment inquiry—but changed her mind three hours later after she took a phone call. “I don't know what she had for lunch, an equivocation sandwich?” Conway said.