Kellyanne Conway Says She and Husband George Conway Never Had a ‘Deal’ and His Actions Were ‘Sinister’
FOR WORSE
Kellyanne Conway, a top aide to Donald Trump, has given an insight into the strained domestic atmosphere in her home in her new book. Her husband, George Conway, who once described the Trump presidency as “a shit show in a dumpster fire,” expended much energy on attacking his wife’s boss. In her memoir to be published tomorrow entitled Here’s the Deal, Conway writes: “I had two men in my life. One was my husband. One was my boss, who happened to be president of the United States. One of those men was defending me. And it wasn’t George Conway. It was Donald Trump.” According to snippets published by Axios and confirmed by The Daily Beast, she said: “I found out about it after it happened or as it was happening. It was sneaky, almost sinister. Why not own it, share it, sneer in my face with a copy of tomorrow’s Washington Post op-ed or next week’s Lincoln Project ad?” Axios quotes Conway as saying: “I write lovingly and nostalgically about George for much of the book... People thought we made some sort of deal... I write in the book that if this is a show, no one told me; please cancel the season and take me out.”
“Night after night, I would come home from a busy day at work and be there for the kids: dinner, homework, projects. While I was minding dishes, dogs, laundry, managing adolescent dramas and traumas, George would be just steps away from me, tucked away in his home office, plotting against my boss and me,” she wrote, according to a copy of the book obtained by The Daily Beast. “On the television that day, he was “Constitutional law expert George Conway.” The couple, who have four children, are still together but the relationship is said to be fragile.