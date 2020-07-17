Kellyanne Conway: It’s a ‘Personal Decision’ if Trump Sends Barron Back to School
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway refused to say on Friday whether Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son, Barron, will return to St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. “That’s a personal decision,” she told reporters. “I don’t know what Barron’s school has decided and I certainly do not know what the first couple has decided with respect to their teenage son who I believe is entering high school this year.”
The decision won’t be a personal one for many families. Trump has repeatedly pushed for schools to reopen, going so far as threatening to pull federal funding from schools that don’t plan to reopen in the fall—regardless of the coronavirus risk. Conway, who has two children at a Maryland private school, said her family was “waiting to see what those schools say.” “We also recognize that not all school districts are the same, not all the hot spots are the same, so there is no one size fits all except to say we do know... kids on balance thrive better when they’re in a structured safe environment like our schools,” she added.