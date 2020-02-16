Kellyanne Conway: Trump’s ‘Toying With Everybody’ by Attacking Bloomberg Over Stop and Frisk
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was “toying with everybody” when he attacked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg as “racist” over his previous support of stop and frisk, a policy Trump himself has long endorsed. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Conway about Trump’s since-deleted tweet calling the former New York City mayor a “total racist” over inflammatory remarks Bloomberg made in 2015 defending the policy. Conway responded: “The president is toying with everybody by saying, had he said something like that everyone would say ‘racist, racist, racist.’”
Conway also took aim at Bloomberg over a recent Washington Post report detailing allegations of sexism from dozens of women, calling it “fair game,” prompting Wallace to ask if it is “fair game for President Trump when he’s made sexist comments too.” Conway claimed that Trump’s infamous Access Hollywood remarks were already “fully litigated” because he was elected “a month later.”