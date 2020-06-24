If there’s one Trumpland rule that everyone knows about, it’s don’t even mention the name Barron Trump. Apparently, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt didn’t get the memo.

With everything going on in the country right now, Earhardt used her one question for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Wednesday morning to ask about an obscure tweet from the host of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship.

“So, Kellyanne, it’s one thing to criticize a president, but it’s another thing to criticize his, or one day her, children,” Earhardt began. “And that’s what happened. This guy John Henson, I used to think he was so funny on Talk Soup, but very disappointed in what he tweeted over the weekend.”

After noting that the tweet, which went out to Henson’s 30,000 followers, has since been deleted, Earhardt put it on screen and read it aloud: “I hope Barron gets to spend today with whoever his dad is.”

Melania Trump’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham had already addressed the “controversy” a full two days ago, saying in a statement, “Sadly we continue to see inappropriate and insensitive comments about the President’s son. As with every other Administration, a minor child should be off limits and allowed to grow up with no judgment or hate from strangers and the media.”

“Well, I may part company a little bit with even mentioning this and naming the guy who sent the tweet because I think you’re giving him a platform,” Conway replied as Earhardt started to squirm.

“I thought about that, too,” Earhardt jumped in, scratching her arm, “but it is news.”

“Kids are off limits,” Conway snapped back. “I didn’t even know who he was and now people do.” She went on to say that all children of politicians should be treated like “Fabergé eggs,” reiterating, “They’re off-limits, you don’t touch them, you don’t talk about them. I feel very strongly about that.”

Then, with no sense of irony about her Twitter-obsessed boss, Conway said, “People somehow believe that if they can just say it, they should. There should be no unexpressed thought or tweet left in America. Folks, you can have unexpressed thoughts left.”