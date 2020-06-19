Kellyanne Conway Shoots Down Fox News Poll on Fox News
Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News Thursday night shortly after the network released its latest presidential poll that shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump by 12 points, 50 percent to 38 percent nationally. In May, Biden led by eight points in that same poll.
The White House counselor was quick to play down the poll’s significance, telling anchor Bret Baier, “I’ve been a pollster for many years and respectfully, we never did one single national poll when I was campaign manager of Trump/Pence 2016. Why? They are a colossal waste of time and money.”
“The polls in states are about where I would expect them to be, depending on the poll, with Trump and Biden both under 50 percent in most of those statewide polls and within a few points of each other,” she added, failing to mention that Biden is currently leading Trump in nearly every swing state, according to polling averages.