Kellyanne Conway Spins Matt Bevin’s Apparent Loss Into Win for Trump

Kellyanne Conway is known for her unmatched ability to spin, but the White House counselor’s take on Tuesday night’s gubernatorial election in Kentucky took her gift to new heights.

During a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway spent several minutes cherry-picking the handful of wins for Republicans before co-host Brian Kilmeade stopped to remind her that the state of Virginia “did not go the president’s way,” pointing out that the state legislature there is now fully controlled by the Democrats.

Then, Kilmeade asked, “Does the president look at it as a personal loss that Tom Bevin, as of now, looks like he is going to lose?”

After correcting him that the current governor of Kentucky’s name is Matt Bevin, Conways deemed the race “too close to call” and suggested that the state is looking into “voter irregularities in some places.”

As of midday Wednesday, Democratic candidate Andy Beshear had declared victory over the sitting Republican governor, but Bevin has refused to concede. According to the AP, with 100% pf precincts reported, Beshear leads Bevin by 5,333 votes for a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points.

President Trump headlined a rally in Lexington, Kentucky for Bevin the night before this week’s election, where, among other things, he called the governor a “pain in the ass.” But Conway ignored that fact and instead chose to focus on Trump’s previous trip to the state back in August. She cited one poll that had Beshear up by nine points at that time.

“I think the president made this race competitive,” Conway argued, before giving away the game by revealing Trump won that same state by 30 points in 2016. “The president got 62.5 percent of the vote in Kentucky three short years ago. He’ll dominate the state again next year.”