Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for COVID-19
FALLOUT
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly meeting with President Trump earlier this week for debate preparations. Conway confirmed the news in a tweet late Friday: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”
Conway is just the latest in a growing list of Trump World figures to test positive for the virus. Trump’s top aide, Hope Hicks, was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday just hours before the president himself announced he and the first lady had contracted the virus. The president and many in his inner circle have been spotted mask-less at recent campaign rallies, as well as an event in the White House Rose Garden last weekend. In addition to Conway, Trump also reportedly met with former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, among others, for debate preparations. Christie has said “no one was wearing masks” at the time.