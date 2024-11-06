Kellyanne Conway ‘Personally’ Thanks ‘Ladies of ‘The View’’ for Trump Win

Kellyanne Conway, formerly Donald Trump’s campaign manager and one of his White House advisors, extended her personal thanks both to “the ladies of The View” for the outcome of the 2024 election. Contributing to the coverage on Fox News, Conway suggested that the daytime talkshow hosts did Trump a favor by asking Harris “easy questions that she couldn’t answer,” Newsweek reports. Conway is likely referring to Harris’s October sit-down on The View, during which she was asked what parts of Joe Biden‘s presidency she would do differently. Harris replied that “there is not a thing that comes to mind,” which, given Biden’s low approval ratings, probably wasn‘t the best answer. For Conway, it was evidence that Harris is “just a flawed candidate” who “speak well, ... doesn‘t work hard,” and “couldn‘t make the case” for herself. If the implication is that Trump, by contrast, succeeded in making a coherent, logical argument for himself, well ... Conway must’ve missed all of his rallies.

