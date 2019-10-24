CHEAT SHEET
Kellyanne Conway Threatens Washington Examiner Reporter Who Wrote About Her Husband
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway berated and threatened Washington Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek for writing that she has been put in the middle of her husband’s regular public criticism of President Trump—Conway’s boss. In an audio recording of the conversation, Conway can be heard attacking Yilek over her report, which centered on Conway’s possible promotion to White House chief of staff. During the phone call, Conway describes herself as “a powerful woman,” and implies that Yilek relies on the men in her life due to the fact that the reporter referred the top Trump aide to Examiner editors (both of whom are male) to officially address her complaints. “You don’t have to rely upon the men in your life and pretend somehow by way of reporting that I rely on the men in my life, which clearly isn’t the case,” she said. Conway appears to then threaten to have the Trump administration personally investigate Yilek. “Listen, if you’re going to cover my personal life, then we’re welcome to do the same around here,” she said. “If it has nothing to do with my job, which it doesn’t, that’s obvious, then we’re either going to expect you to cover everybody’s personal life or we’re going to start covering them over here.”