Kellyanne Conway Falsely Claims Antifa Is Short for ‘Anti-First Amendment’
Kellyanne Conway on Monday incorrectly claimed that “antifa” is really a shortened version of “anti-First Amendment,” when in reality it is a moniker for anti-fascism protesters. Conway’s claim, made while speaking from the White House on the final hour of Fox & Friends, echoed a Saturday tweet from Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, who wrote: “Everywhere the group ANTIFA (Anti-First Amendment) goes, violence and chaos follows.” The senior White House counselor appeared to have knowledge of the tweet, as she was ready with the creative interpretation on Monday morning. Fox & Friends guest host Griff Jenkins broached the subject with Conway while discussing the weekend’s confrontation in Portland, Oregon, between antifa and far-right groups, including the group the Proud Boys. President Trump tweeted over the weekend that “major consideration” is being given to declaring antifa an “organization of terror,” in all caps, seemingly confirming to far-right protesters that their demonstration was successful. Fox’s Jenkins claimed he’d spoken to a prominent antifa member (the group recognizes no official leaders) who said the president’s tweet is “an assault on their First Amendment rights.” When asked for her reaction, Conway responded: “... Do we know what antifa stands for? It’s anti-First Amendment.”