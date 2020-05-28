Kellyanne Conway Voted by Mail—But Insists Others Should Do It In-Person
A day after Kellyanne Conway doubled down on President Trump’s attack on mail-in voting by likening the task of standing in line at a cupcake shop to lining up to vote at the polls, a report revealed that she indeed casted her ballot by mail in the 2018 midterm election. “People very proudly show up and go to the polls,” the White House counselor told reporters on Wednesday. “They really are, I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake. So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.” Records indicate, however, that Conway voted by mail in Bergen County, New Jersey, in the midterm election, HuffPost reports.
The counselor reportedly attempted to distinguish an absentee ballot from a mail ballot, however in the state of New Jersey they are considered all the same. “That’s called an absentee ballot,” Conway told HuffPost. “Don’t confuse it with a (non-absentee) ‘mail-in ballot’ to serve your purposes.” Trump and his Republican allies have repeatedly insisted that mail-in voting leads to fraud, which election officials have said is an unsubstantiated claim.