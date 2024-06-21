Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Claudia Recounts Moment She Realized She Was Gay

Kellyanne Conway’s teenage daughter Claudia, who shot to fame during the pandemic for TikTok videos exposing tensions in her famous family, has opened up on her sexuality and her thoughts on her mom potentially joining a second Trump administration. In an interview with The Times she recounted growing up in a staunchly conservative household in which she was taught to believe that all witches were named Hillary. But in 2015, after attending a “freedom summit” in South Carolina and meeting Donald Trump, Conway said she began to question her upbringing. “I was taught at home and in church that abortion was murder and marriage was between a man and a woman, but here I was beginning to realize I liked girls,” she says. “And then I started searching my dad’s iPad for articles on Planned Parenthood [which advocates access to abortion].” Conway said she has drifted back to the center since becoming a left-wing hero during COVID, and while she “wouldn’t like” to see her mom work for Trump again, “if she is to do that … it’s her life, her career. I do think that her head is in a completely different space now than it was in 2016. She has evolved so much.”
