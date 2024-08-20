Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Shows Up DNC—Jabs Mom and Trump
FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!
Claudia Conway, the daughter of former President Donald Trump’s most notorious spokesperson, Kellyanne, posted a selfie with her father George from inside the DNC on Monday night to her X account. “MAGA’s most-hated:” Conway wrote, alongside a picture of her father and her wearing brat-theme Kamala pins. The two have been vocally opposed to Kellyanne’s cozy relationship with the former president and MAGA world on social media, reportedly causing rifts in their relationships. While not an official spokesperson for the Trump campaign, Kellyanne has spoken favorably of Trump, most recently writing in a post on X that “Senator @JDVance1 represents a new generation of America First warriors. His life experiences and vision equip him to fight for the forgotten men, women and children alongside President Trump. Let’s win in 2024!” Claudia on the other hand said of Trump and Vance: “When I think about the Republican and conservative ideals I was raised on and taught from a young age by both of my parents, I don’t see any parallels with Trump or Vance’s agenda. Truly.”