Kelsea Ballerini Gets Hit in the Face With an Object Thrown Onstage
YET AGAIN
Country star Kelsea Ballerini had to temporarily pause a show in Idaho on Wednesday after someone in the audience threw an object that hit her in the face. While performing her song “If You Go Down,” an unknown object—which some fans suggested may have been a bracelet—struck Ballerini, causing her to raise her hand to her cheek and turn away from the crowd. Footage of the incident shows other musicians on the stage continuing to play as they check on her before Ballerini walks off. “Can we just talk about what happened?” Ballerini said when she later returned to the stage. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe.” She later added: “Don’t throw things, you know?” The incident comes after Bebe Rexha needed stitches after being hit in the face with a phone thrown at her during a show in New York City earlier this month.