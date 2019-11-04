CHEAT SHEET
EMOTIONLESS
Kelsey Berreth Murder Trial: Patrick Frazee Showed Lack of Concern for Missing Fiancée, Officer Testifies
Throughout the month-long search for missing mom Kelsey Berreth last year, her fiancé never asked police for updates in the investigation and seemed unconcerned about her whereabouts, according to testimony Monday in Teller County District Court.
Woodland Park Police Cpl. Dena Currin testified Patrick Frazee, who is on trial for Berreth’s murder, never seemed concerned about the investigation and told authorities the pair had broken up days before she went missing. Prosecutors played a Dec. 2 phone call between Currin and Frazee, in which the 33-year-old admits the last time he had spoken to Berreth was when she dumped him. “We basically had a heart to heart that this wasn’t working out, that she wanted to go our separate ways,” Frazee told Currin.
Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 grocery shopping, and her mother, Cheryl, reported her missing 10 days later. Cheryl Berreth also testified on Monday about Frazee’s lack of concern during the investigation and noted he did not call the Berreth family or attend a candlelight vigil for the mother of his 1-year-old daughter.