Kelsey Grammer, 70, Becomes Dad of 8 as Wife Gives Birth
Kelsey Grammer is now a dad of eight. The Frasier star, 70, welcomed a baby boy named Christopher with wife Kayte Walsh, 46. Grammer shared the news on a Monday episode of Pod Meets World. “Just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids,” he told hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong. “It was like three days ago,” Grammer said. “Christopher that’s just joined the family.” Walsh and Grammer’s first three children—Faith, 13, Gabriel, 11, and James, 8—were born between 2012 and 2016. Grammer has four other children with three different partners: Spencer, 41, from his first marriage to Doreen Alderman; Greer, 33, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner; and Mason, 23, and Jude, 20, with third wife and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer. In May, the Emmy Award-winning actor told People that he was “playing catch-up” with his older children. “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he said. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”