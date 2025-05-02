‘Frasier’ Star Reveals 19-Year-Old Sister’s Horrific Final Moments
Actor Kelsey Grammer is speaking out about his late sister’s chilling final moments before she was murdered in 1975. The Frasier and Cheers star opened up in his new memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, where the 70-year-old author reflects on how tragedy has plagued his life. Karen was two weeks shy of her 19th birthday when she was raped and murdered in Colorado by a man on a killing spree. She was brutally stabbed to death in a demise so horrific that Grammer said he couldn’t find joy for decades. Grammer, who said the pain sent him spiraling into years of cocaine and alcohol addiction, said that “the grief was so dominant” that he “couldn’t access happiness.” He was still reeling from the death of his father, who was shot and killed by a taxi driver in 1968. Grammer is now confronting the pain head-on, saying that the book helped him get to a new place with his grief. Hours after his last conversation with his sister, she was viciously murdered by a man who is now serving life behind bars. His half-brothers died of a shark attack only years later. He says he prays to break the cycle of early death in his family.