Girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery’s Dad Found Dead
The girlfriend of Adam Montgomery, whose 7-year-old daughter Harmony went missing in New Hampshire in 2019, was found dead Wednesday. The cause of her death is currently unknown, but police do not believe Kelsey Small’s death was suspicious. Although she was with Montgomery when he was arrested in 2021 in connection to his daughter’s disappearance, Small was not charged in the case. It took authorities two years to discover Harmony Montgomery was missing. In January, Adam Montgomery was charged for assaulting Harmony, interfering with child custody, and endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently in jail. Harmony has not been found.