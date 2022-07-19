Man Accused of Raping Woman Who Escaped Using Grubhub Order Attacked Others: Bronx DA
SICK
A woman who managed to escape her alleged attacker by putting a plea for help in a Grubhub food delivery order was one of three victims targeted by the same suspect, prosecutors in New York said Monday. Kemoy Royal, 32, was charged with rape, predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act, and other offenses in a 23-count indictment filed by the Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark’s office. Officials allege Royal carried out a brutal string of assaults in his Eastchester apartment over the course of six days in June. The alleged crimes against his third victim—one of the two victims he met through dating apps—made headlines when it emerged the 24-year-old woman had called for help in the “additional instructions” section of a Grubhub order. The DA says Royal had strangled and raped the woman at knifepoint and refused to let her leave his apartment on the night before she sent her subtle message for assistance.