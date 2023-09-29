Fulton County Prosecutors Will Offer Plea Deals to Chesebro and Powell
CHESE N’ KRAKEN
Prosecutors in Georgia say they plan to extend plea deals to lawyers Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who are accused of trying to help outgoing President Donald Trump illegally cling to power after losing the 2020 election. “We have not, at this point, made an offer,” Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade told Judge Scott McAfee at a Friday court hearing, in response to a question about potential pre-trial settlements. “Is the state in a position to make one in the near future?” McAfee asked. “Judge, I believe that we can,” Wade responded. “We’ll sit down and kind of put some things together, and we’ll reach out to defense counsel individually to extend an offer.” Chesebro and Powell were temporarily yoked together as one—against both defendants’ wishes—and are set to go to trial next month after invoking their constitutional right to a speedy trial. Experts previously told The Daily Beast that avoiding the October trial would relieve prosecutors from revealing their strategy in court prior to trying Trump and his 16 remaining co-defendants, a date for which has not yet been set.