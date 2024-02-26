Lawyer Behind Trump’s Fake Elector Scheme Had Secret Twitter: Report
BURNER ACCOUNT
One of the lawyers behind former President Donald Trump’s far-fetched plot to overturn the 2020 election by fielding slates of false electors in swing states won by President Joe Biden concealed a secret Twitter account from prosecutors in Michigan, CNN reported Monday. The network obtained an interview transcript of Kenneth Chesebro’s conversation with investigators, during which he said that he did not use the social media platform, now known as X after being acquired by the billionaire Elon Musk in 2022. But CNN found an account called @BadgerPundit that reporters matched to Chesebro using a trove of biographical and geographical information—as well as numerous posts about the Electoral College process during the time Chesebro was collaborating with the Trump campaign. His own lawyers confirmed the account was operated by Chesebro, but denied that it was anything more than his personal “spitballing” of theories and was not linked in any way to his work for Trump’s campaign.