Ken Griffin’s Citadel Makes Record $16 Billion in One Year
It might have been a bad year for most of finance, but not for Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, whose company last year made the largest annual profit ever by a hedge fund manager, according to a new report by LCH Investments. The hedge fund made $16 billion in profit last year, while hedge fund managers overall lost $208 billion. LCH Investments chairman Rick Sopher said the gain surpassed even Paulson & Co. manager John Paulson’s 2007 gain, which has been called “the greatest trade ever.” The gain also pushed Citadel past Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater, which topped the list last year. “Their progress up the rankings in the past few years has been remarkable,” Sopher said.