Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Will Share ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosting Into 2022
DOUBLE JEOPARDY
Jeopardy! is sticking with its first—er, second and third choices for its host for the remainder of its 38th season. The show will rotate between actress Mayim Bialik and former contestant Ken Jennings as the frontpeople for the trivia show, continuing an interim decision made after the ouster of Mike Richards in August. “We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!” Sony Pictures Television said in a statement to the Associated Press. The show’s 38th season ends in late July.
Richards was fired after a series of sexist and anti-Semitic comments in podcast episodes, along with harassment claims, came to light. Bialik had initially been announced as a host for the show’s spin-off specials, but she stepped into the role for the main show after Richards’ departure.