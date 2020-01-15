Ken Jennings Crowned Greatest ‘Jeopardy!’ Player of All Time
Ken Jennings, the record holder of the longest Jeopardy! winning streak of all time, now has another name to add to his title: “Greatest of All Time.” Jennings, 45, won the week-long competition between himself, Brad Rutter, who has won the most money of anyone in game-show history, and James Holzhauer, who holds the most Jeopardy! records ever. Jennings ended the last night of the competition with the GOAT title, $1 million in grand prize money, and the congratulations of host Alex Trebek, who said, “It has taken 15 years for Ken Jennings to finally answer the question, ‘Is he as good as he appeared to be in his great run on Jeopardy!?’” as he handed Jennings the trophy. ESPN reports that the show ranked as the week’s top entertainment program, drawing an audience of more than 16 million viewers—more than the first five games of last season’s NBA Finals or World Series. Jennings has won $4,370,700 in prize money from his appearances on the show, according to ESPN.