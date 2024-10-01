Actor From ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Dies at 70
HUGE LOSS
Ken Page, who starred on Broadway in Cats and The Wiz but is perhaps best known as Oogie Boogie in The Nightmare Before Christmas, has died at 70. “He sat down in his chair and went to sleep and that was it,” a representative who confirmed his death to USA Today said. “He was a beautiful, talented man who was larger than life.” Page also starred in Ain’t Misbehavin, Guys and Dolls, and the musical film Dreamgirls. But he was aware that to many people he would always be known as the voice of the villain in 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, which he also voiced at Disney’s parks and the Kingdom Hearts video game franchise. “He’s not the type of villain that really, really scares you, but you know he’s fun and he enjoys being the villain... I think that’s the key to him,” he said in a 2019 interview with Disney Parks. His death comes as a second blow for Broadway fans after Tony-winning star Gavin Creel died on Monday at age 48.