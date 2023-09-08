Former Staffer Says Ken Paxton’s Office Had a Reporter ‘Blacklist’
‘HANDLED DIFFERENTLY’
An ex-staffer under the impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton revealed Friday that their office maintained a “blacklist” that barred lawyers from working with certain reporters. The revelation came during an impeachment trial for Paxton, who’s accused of calling in special favors for, and accepting bribes from, a big-money donor. Ryan Vassar, who quit his job after reporting Paxton’s alleged shadiness to the FBI, testified that the office had a list of journalists they “handled differently than other reporters.” While the full list hasn’t surfaced, text messages shown in court revealed that Dallas Morning News reporter Lauren McGaughy was on it. She appeared to embrace the news, using it to promote her work at the paper. “I have been reporting on the attorney general for a decade,” she tweeted, linking to her past reporting. “My colleagues and I have broken many stories regardless of the blackout. Read ‘em here.”