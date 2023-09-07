Ken Paxton’s Attorney Fumes: The ‘Bias’ Media Is Turning Me Red
RED-FACED RAGE
Tony Buzbee, the bombastic Houston attorney representing Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial, isn’t a fan of the way cameras in the Texas Senate chambers are portraying him. So much so, he posted to Instagram during Thursday’s hearing that the “bias” media was “doctoring” footage to make him appear redder than he is. Buzbee posted two low-resolution pics and claimed they were taken minutes apart from different networks. One showed his skin as tan, and the other showed his face strikingly red. “I am out in the sun a lot, but I don’t think my skin has ever been that tan,” he complained. “Why would they doctor my pic? I’m sure you could take a guess. So you think the news isn’t bias? Think again.” The red-face conspiracy likely has a simpler answer, however. The image where Buzbee’s face is bright red appears to have come from the Senate’s public stream, a feed reportedly notorious for making most subjects appear warmer than they do in person, and not a news organization.