Ken Paxton’s Wife Won’t Recuse Herself From Impeachment Trial

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KHOU
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s wife, a state senator, announced Monday that she will take part in impeachment proceedings against her husband. “Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it,” Angela Paxton said in a statement. Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment—and one of them alleges the Republican had an affair with a woman and later arranged for her to get a job with a donor at the center of his corruption scandal.