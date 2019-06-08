Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Deported to Canada

The alleged stalker found in Kendall Jenner’s swimming pool has been deported to Canada, the El Paso Times reported. John Ford, 38, had been convicted of trespassing at the reality TV star’s property twice before he was arrested in March for being in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa. A judge ordered him removed, and immigration agents put him on a flight to Ontario on Thursday. Jenner’s family said in a statement they are glad Ford is gone. “Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind,” they said.