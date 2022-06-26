Kendrick Closes Glastonbury Chanting ‘Godspeed for Women’s Rights’
In line with other headliners, like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish, at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, Kendrick Lamar took to the Somerset stage this weekend to denounce the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. At the end of his 90-minute set, flanked by more than two dozen dancers and wearing a 137-carat crown of thorns, the rapper chanted, “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights.” Eyes closed as fake blood poured down his face, as The Guardian reported, Lamar’s chanting grew fiercer before he abruptly stopped and walked off the stage. Billed as the final headline act of Glastonbury 2022, the Pulitzer Prize winner’s electrifying set was hailed as “an appropriate ending” to a festival where fellow musicians like Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers also condemned the Roe decision. “You wanna know a secret, girls?” Lorde said during her Sunday set. “Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright.”