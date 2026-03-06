Kennedy Center Exec Quits After Trumpy Rebrand

The head of the Kennedy Center’s National Symphony Orchestra is stepping down after a “really hard year” at the performing arts venue that President Donald Trump has overhauled.

Jean Davidson, who became executive director in April 2023, told The New York Times of the frustration that followed Trump’s intrusion in the Kennedy Center’s affairs by naming himself chairman and installing MAGA loyalist Richard Grenell as its president.

“It’s no secret that this has been a really hard year,” Davidson said. “So I started looking for a new opportunity several months ago.”

Davidson was named executive director in 2023. Though she had wanted to stay in the role through 2031, Trump’s involvement in the Kennedy Center made things “really hard,” she said. National Symphony Orchestra

“I didn’t see how I could be effective as a leader in the current climate,” added the Los Angeles native, who will now run the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Davidson pointed to how she wasn’t given a heads-up about Trump’s decision last month to close what he called the “tired, broken, and dilapidated” Kennedy Center for two years in order to make repairs.

“There’s been a lot of change going on, and there’s not a lot of communication,” she explained. “We are finding out things through the press—at the same time as everyone else. Like the center closing on July 4.”

Davidson didn’t take issue with the need for a rebuild, but the lack of a notice meant her orchestra had to rush to find other places to play. The NSO, founded in 1931, performs about 175 concerts annually, including special events like the Memorial Day and July 4 concerts in Washington.

When reached for comment by the Daily Beast, the Kennedy Center provided a statement from Grenell:

“I have enjoyed working with Jean to cultivate new donors and patrons while cleaning up the financial mess at the TKC. Arts institutions must adapt to attract corporate and individual donors. The Symphony’s Gala raised record funds because donors like accountability—and Jean and her team, especially Board Chair Joan Bialek, deserve enormous credit for its success.”

Davidson says the NSO “has never sounded as great as it sounds now,” but needs donors and audiences to support it at a time of declining ticket sales at the Kennedy Center. Flickr/Andrew Bossi Laurel

White House spokesperson Liz Huston told the Daily Beast that Trump “is strengthening the Trump-Kennedy Center’s finances, removing divisive woke programming, and initiating major building upgrades for all patrons to enjoy.” She added that Trump “is turning the Trump-Kennedy Center into the finest performing arts facility anywhere in the world.”

Trump has grafted his name onto the center’s, but an official name change requires the approval of Congress.

Davidson’s announcement came as musicians and groups—including the Washington National Opera—continue to cancel performances at the Kennedy Center. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Ballet backed out of a five-day run of shows, spurring a complaint from Grenell.

The MAGA makeover of the arts hub includes its name being clumsily and unofficially changed to the Donald J. Trump and John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.

“Professional artists should perform for everyone—not just for people they agree with politically,” the 59-year-old told The New York Times.

Grenell is also contending with sluggish ticket sales.

Last October, The Washington Post found that sales for the Kennedy Center’s Opera House, Concert Hall, and Eisenhower Theater were at their lowest since the pandemic.

Davidson said the NSO, which has a $42 million annual budget, needs support.

“The orchestra has never sounded as great as it sounds now,” she said, adding that Music Director Gianandrea Noseda “is very committed. Musicians still want to play with us. It’s a great orchestra.”