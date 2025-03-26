Cindyana Santangelo, an actress who appeared in Married…With Children, ER and CSI: Miami, among other film and TV roles, has died at age 58. Santangelo was pronounced dead at the hospital after authorities responded to an emergency call made from her home in Malibu, California, on March 24, according to an advisory from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An official cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is pending. Although homicide detectives from the Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation—a standard procedure when the cause of death is unknown, according to the advisory—police sources told TMZ there is no evidence of foul play. Originally from New York City, Santangelo was best known for playing an exotic dancer, Sierra Madre, in a recurring role on Married... with Children. She also starred in several music videos, including Young MC’s 1989 hit song “Bust a Move” and Jane’s Addiction’s “Stop” a year later; beyond those credits, her IMDB page described her as “a model, an entrepreneur, a fashion designer, and a philanthropist.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT