Kennedy Family Gathers for Tatiana Schlossberg’s NYC Funeral
The Kennedy family gathered in New York City on Monday to honor Tatiana Schlossberg, the 35-year-old granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, at a funeral service held at the Church of St. Ignatius of Loyola. Her immediate family was in attendance, among them her siblings, Rose and Jack Schlossberg, and her husband, George Moran, who brought their two young children, George and Josephine. Schlossberg’s extended family, including Joe Kennedy III and Kerry Kennedy, was also present. The service came just six days after the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library Foundation announced Schlossberg’s death following her battle with acute myeloid leukemia. In a statement shared on behalf of the family, the foundation wrote, “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.” Ahead of the funeral, the foundation posted a recent photo of Schlossberg with her husband and children taken on Martha’s Vineyard in September, writing, “As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her.”