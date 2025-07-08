Kennedy Heir Jack Schlossberg Begs for Surrogate: Need Kids ‘Now’

Jack Schlossberg is putting out the call for potential surrogates and busting out diapers in the meantime.

John F. Kennedy’s grandson posted a strange video Tuesday expressing his urge to have children immediately, adding that surrogacy was the best way to do it.

“Hey everybody, I am ready to have kids,” Schlossberg, 32, said while looking directly into the camera. The words posted over his face just said “Need a Surrogate.”

Schlossberg seemed to mock ex-special government employee Elon Musk, who has at least 14 children with four women (although some sources close to Musk say the actual number of kids is much higher than publicly known).

Musk had five children through IVF. His daughter with Grimes, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, came into the world via surrogate.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Tesla billionaire wants a “legion-level” of offspring and has solicited women on his app, X, to have his children. He also allegedly pays his kids’ mothers fortunes to keep quiet, like when he offered Ashley St. Clair $15 million and $100,000 a month in child support in exchange for keeping her lips sealed about their son, Romulus.

Elon Musk has at least 14 kids, although the true number might be much higher. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During St. Clair’s pregnancy, Musk told her that they should bring in other women to have even more children faster. “To reach legion-level before the apocalypse,” he said to her in a text, “we will need to use surrogates.”

So while Schlossberg might want to continue the Kennedy legacy, he definitely wants to poke fun at Musk.

“I want to have a kid via surrogate,” Schlossberg said in the video. “It’s very modern and I just need to have kids and I need to have them now.”

He continued: “I want to make sure that my genetic material is passed down. I am not only athletic and handsome but I’m smart and funny.”

Jack Schlossberg, John F. Kennedy's grandson, made a vlog on Tuesday calling for potential surrogates. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

In his caption, he said he didn’t want the “traditional” method because it is “too messy.”

Schlossberg has long made headlines for his strange posts and vlogs. In the last few months alone, he’s challenged his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a fight in a locked room, joked that JD Vance killed the pope, asked journalist Megyn Kelly to show him her genitals, claimed he was having a son with Usha Vance, and trolled Joe Rogan for being a “short f---.”

He also hasn’t been shy about his good looks.

Jack Schlossberg added in the vlog: "I am not only athletic and handsome but I’m smart and funny.” Randy Holmes/Randy Holmes/Disney

“I want to have a kid soon and I need the perfect surrogate,” he continued in the video. “I need help with the first couple of years with the baby nurse stuff but after that I’m good.”

The comments are already flooded with volunteers.

Schlossberg has long called himself easy on the eyes. In May, he said that he upsets men when he makes eye contact with their girlfriends in the street.

“Sometimes the female and I will make eye contact,” he said. “I don’t like doing that. I don’t like doing that to a guy. I like to look down and I look away.”

Jack Schlossberg said on Tuesday that he wants to "to make sure" that his "genetic material is passed down." Hannah Beier/Hannah Beier/REUTERS

He aimed his advice at other attractive bachelors: “I wanna say to all the other guys out there who aren’t in relationships to look away, to look away in those scenarios. Look away.”