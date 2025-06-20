Kennedy Heir Slams Ryan Murphy’s JFK Jr. Show as ‘Grotesque’

Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story won’t arrive until February 2026, but is already receiving its share of criticism in the week since its first teaser stunned audiences. For its latest detractor, the issue is personal. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, took to Instagram to slam the upcoming series, which chronicles the marriage of his late uncle, JFK Jr., to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. “For those wondering whether [JFK Jr.’s] family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new show being made about him, the answer is no,” wrote Schlossberg, 32. “For the record, I think admiration for my uncle John is great,” added the Vogue correspondent. “What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way.” This is hardly the first time one of Murphy’s projects has been denounced by the families of its real-life inspirations. In 2022, relatives of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims spoke out against the TV mogul’s crime anthology Monster, which chronicled the murders, describing the show as “retraumatizing” and “cruel.” The second season of Monster, adapted from the story of the Menendez brothers, earned similar criticism from their family, who, coincidentally, also called Murphy’s tactics “grotesque.”

