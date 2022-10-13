Kennesaw State Students Find N-Word Spray Painted Across Apartment Complex
‘INEXCUSABLE’
Students said they found the N-word spray painted inside an off-campus apartment complex at Kennesaw State University, and now police are investigating the potential hate crime. The slur was painted in big letters across the wall of the Indy Apartment Complex’s third floor, students said. University officials sent an email notifying residents of the vandalism and proceeded to paint over it. But many students remain uneasy after the overt show of hatred. “When I first saw the picture, it made me feel as if we’re not in a safe environment,” student A’Nia Sims said. The building’s management condemned the vandalism and called the crime “inexcusable.” But some residents said management has failed to address security issues. “For some of the upper management that works at the Indy, would you want your children living here?” student Kamryn Taylor said. “Would you be okay with them seeing this image on the wall?"