Kenneth Branagh Skips PGA Awards Over Positive COVID Test, Child Star Says
Belfast director Kenneth Branagh and actor Ciarán Hinds stayed home from Saturday’s Producers Guild Awards after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the film’s 11-year-old star. Jude Hill, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the ceremony, explained: “We have the Focus Features team, and I’m sitting at that table, and sadly the rest of the cast couldn’t be here because sadly Ciarán and Ken have COVID-19. But they’ll be here in spirit.” Branagh virtually attended the PGA Awards’ nominee breakfast on Saturday morning, but neither his nor Hinds’ representatives returned The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment. Belfast was nominated for the PGA’s top prize of the night, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures category. It ultimately lost the Zanuck statue to underdog CODA. Branagh’s semi-autobiographical feature is nominated for seven Oscars at the upcoming Academy Awards, where it is still widely considered to be a frontrunner for Best Picture.