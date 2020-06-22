What to Shop From Kenneth Cole’s Amazon Fashion Week Sale
Even though I’m going outside less right about now, footwear is still important. I need the best shoes I can wear, and for me that means the most comfortable and the most breathable ones available. If you haven’t found the perfect pair of summer shoes this year, you’re in luck. Kenneth Cole’s sale for Amazon Fashion Week has some great options, and to help whittle them down, we’ve picked out some of our favorites.
New York Men’s Liam Sneaker: This is the perfect white sneaker to rock this summer. It has a leather upper and a classic silhouette that goes with anything and everything.
New York Men’s Liam Sneaker
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Men’s Four Sandal C Flip-Flop: This flip flop has a molded footbed so your feet get a little massage with every step you take.
Men’s Four Sandal C Flip-Flop
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Women’s Fine Glass Wedge Sandal: These 2” wedges have a slingback and come in nine different colors so you can pick your favorite.
Women’s Fine Glass Wedge Sandal
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Women’s Rory Slip On Mule: Think of this as a stylish slipper. Made from 100% leather, these have a memory foam cushioned footbed to keep your feet comfortable all day long.
Women’s Rory Slip On Mule
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.