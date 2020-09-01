Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Sues Louisville Police for False Imprisonment, ‘Malicious’ Prosecution
‘LIFE-LONG TRAUMA’
Kenneth Walker, whose girlfriend Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville police during a botched raid in March, has filed a civil complaint against the city and police department, stating he is a victim of police misconduct. Walker, 28, was charged for firing a shot in self defense during the fatal raid. While Kentucky prosecutors later dismissed the assault and attempted murder charges against Walker, the new lawsuit alleges Walker “has already sustained life-long trauma, still fears harm from those who consider him a danger and seek to take away his freedom again.” It adds: “Kenny continues to reel from the death of the love of his life, but he is also the victim and survivor of police misconduct — misconduct that threatens his freedom to this day.”
Walker is seeking unspecified monetary damages from LMPD, as well as the City of Louisville, for assault, battery, false arrest and imprisonment, malicious prosecution and several other claims. The lawsuit also states LMPD “threatened Kenny’s life, illegally detained Kenny, interrogated him under false pretenses, ignored his account as corroborated by neighbors, and arrested and jailed Kenny.”