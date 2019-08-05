CHEAT SHEET
Fourth Texas GOP Congressman to Retire in 2020: Report
Rep. Kenny Marchant will become the fourth Republican House member from Texas to announce his 2020 retirement on Monday, The New York Times reports. The four congressmen have decided to quit rather than face re-election in next year’s elections as previously safe seats have started to look less secure. Marchant, who was first elected in 2004, prevailed by only 3 percentage points against his Democratic opponent last year. A total of 11 House Republicans plan to retire or seek another office in 2020, whereas just three House Democrats have announced they won’t run again. Reps. Pete Olson, Will Hurd, and K. Michael Conaway, all Texas Republicans, have already announced their retirements.