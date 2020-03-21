Kenny Rogers Dead at 81
Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81, according to his family. Rogers was best known for bringing country music into the mainstream with songs like “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “You Decorated My Life.” The Rogers family announced the death in a statement. “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 p.m. at the age of 81,” the statement reads. “Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.” Rogers started his career as a member of the band First Edition in the 1960s before launching a solo career. He later partnered with Dolly Parton. He won three Grammy awards, 19 nominations and many other awards in country music circles.