Kenosha Cops Search for Armed Man With ‘Long Gun’ After Fatal Protest Shootings Leave Two Dead
MANHUNT ON
Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, say they are searching for a man armed with a long gun after two people were killed and one wounded by gunfire at protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Citing Sheriff David Beth, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that one person was shot in the head, another person in the chest, and video posted on social media showed someone else being hit in the arm. One video shows an armed man running, then falling to the ground, and firing his weapon at people who appear to be trying to disarm him. It’s not yet clear how many shooters there were. Beth did confirm that a group he described as a “militia” has been patrolling Kenosha’s streets in recent nights as protests raged, but the sheriff said he didn’t yet know if the shooter was involved with the group. “They’re a militia... They’re like a vigilante group,” he said. Protests erupted Sunday, when police shot Blake in the back as he opened his car door. Three of his young sons were in the car, witnesses said.