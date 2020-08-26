Kenosha Police Chief: Dead Protesters Shouldn’t Have Been Out After Curfew
EQUIVOCATION
After two people were killed during Tuesday night protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city’s police chief equivocated in a press conference as to whom was to blame, the shooter or the victims. Dan Miskinis said: “Everybody involved was out after the curfew. I’m not going to make a great deal of it, but the point is that the curfew is in place to protect. Had persons not been out in violation of that, perhaps the situation that unfolded would not have happened.”
The city has imposed a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The suspect in the shooting, Kyle Rittenhouse, a self-proclaimed “Blue Lives Matter” fanatic, is accused of killing two people and injuring a third. Miskinis said Rittenhouse “was involved in the use of firearms... to resolve whatever conflict was in place.”