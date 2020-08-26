Officer Rusten Sheskey Identified as Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul identified the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back as Rusten Sheskey, an officer with seven years’ experience on the job.

In the first update on the shooting since a brief statement this weekend, Kaul said on Wednesday evening that officers were dispatched to a Kenosha home on Sunday after a woman reported that a boyfriend was present and wasn’t supposed to be there.

Officers attempted to arrest Blake, 29, and deployed a Taser to no effect, Kaul said. Blake walked around his car, opened the driver’s side door, and leaned forward, according to Kaul. While holding Blake’s shirt, Sheskey fired seven times.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice claimed Blake admitted that he had a knife in his possession. Department of Criminal Investigation agents recovered a knife from the driver’s side floorboard of his vehicle, according to Kaul.

Kaul didn’t make it clear if Blake was the same person who turned up at the woman’s house, but Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, has previously said Blake stopped his car to interrupt a fight when he was accosted by officers and shot in front of his kids. Crump also said Blake didn’t have a weapon on him.

On at least two social media accounts, Sheskey used as his profile image a black and white flag with a single blue stripe—a totem of pro-cop solidarity in the face of public criticism over brutal police violence.

In an interview with a local news site last year about being part of the Kenosha P.D.’s bike unit, Sheskey said he’d always wanted to be a cop.

“What I like most is that you’re dealing with people on perhaps the worst day of their lives and you can try and help them as much as you can and make that day a little bit better,” he told Kenosha News.

“And that, for the most part, people trust us to do that for them. And it’s a huge responsibility, and I really like trying to help the people. We may not be able to make a situation right, or better, but we can maybe make it a little easier for them to handle during that time.”

According to the Journal-Times, Sheskey was detailed to the site of alleged hate crimes while serving as a cop at the University of Wisconsin—Parkside in 2012. After a student reported finding a rubber-band noose in their dorm, fliers emerged with the names of Black students and threats against their lives. Additional university police were brought in as a special detail in connection with the incident, Sheskey apparently among them.

Sheskey attended the same college himself, according to a LinkedIn profile matching his name.

More to come